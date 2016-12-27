Cash aid for schooling children

KUALA TERENGGANU: A schooling cash aid given by the Terengganu government ahead of the opening of the 2017 school session has brought joy to 1,395 recipients in Manir state constituency here.

Zawiyah Abdullah, 51, said she was grateful for the aid of RM200 she received for her two children as it would help in the purchase of school necessities.

“Since my husband died five years ago, I worry every time a new school session starts because I have very limited financial resources.

“I hope the state government will continue helping us as many people like myself really need this kind of aid,” said the mother of 11 children, who make ends meet by selling homemade kuih.

She was among the recipients of the schooling aid distributed by Manir state constituency coordinating officer Yusof Awang Hitam today. — Bernama