2 Tuhan Harun cult members sentenced to death

KUANTAN: Two Tuhan Harun cult members were sentenced to death by the High Court today for the murder of Pahang Islamic Religious Department assistant enforcement chief Ahmad Raffli Abd Malek three years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman found Sumustapha Suradi, 42, and Shamsinar Abdul Halim, 39, guilty of murdering Ahmad Raffli who was gunned down at Lorong IM2/29 Bandar Indera Mahkota here at 1.50pm on Nov 10, 2013.

Three other cult members – Azida Mohd Zol, 33, Shaizral Eddie Nizam Shaari, 40, and Jefferi Safar, 39, were acquitted of conspiring in the murder.

Deputy public prosecutors Khamizah Salleh and Nurul Farahah Mohd Suah prosecuted.

Counsel Amer Hamzah Arshad, Hermes Putra Media Ibrahim and Mohammad Naim Mahmud acted for the five accused.

Ahmad Raffli was shot dead in front of his home by three men, who had arrived at his house in a white Proton Wira Aeroback before one of them alighted and fired three shots at him, killing him on the spot. — Bernama