7-Eleven joins Ipoh police anti-crime drive

IPOH: Sixty-five 7-Eleven outlets here have joined the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Safecam Partnership programme to help in crime prevention in the district.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said through the programme, each of the business premises would be installed with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras known as ‘Safecam’ which would operate around the clock daily.

Sum said the programme could help the authorities in regulating crime prevention efforts, thus ensuring a more effective and efficient process of investigation into criminal cases.

“Although there is an insignificant number of robbery cases recorded at 7-Eleven outlets in Ipoh, such cases are becoming more rampant elsewhere.

“7-Eleven operators are reminded to always be careful and give their cooperation by providing information to the police to combat crime,” he said in his speech at the handing-over of the Safecam PDRM-7-Eleven stickers for Ipoh District here today.

Sum said the event was a continuation of the state-level programme launched in Taiping on Dec 16 and would be expanded to other districts.

He said six 7-Evelen premises around Ipoh had been robbed this month, mostly involving losses of less than RM100, but no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Ipoh 7-Eleven manager Abdul Khairi Abdullah believed that being part of the Safecam programme could help prevent robbery at the 24-hour convenience store.

“We want our customers and employees to feel safe,” he said. — Bernama