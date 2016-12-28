SPAD investigating bus driver caught smoking and using smartphone while driving

PETALING JAYA: The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) have initiated an investigation into the alleged misconduct by an express bus driver who was caught on video smoking and using his mobile phone while on duty.

The commission revealed that their enforcement team have recorded statements from all the relevant parties including the director of the express bus company, the bus driver and the netizen who uploaded the video clip.

"We are in midst of going through all the recorded statements and all the evidence (recorded footage and photos) of the said incident and we will not hesitate to take stern action against any individual once the investigation is completed," the commission said in a statement.

The commission pointed out that if the investigation results reveals that the driver is guilty of endangering passengers and other road users, he can be charged under Section 202 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (LPTA) which carries a maximum fine of RM2,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.

"At the same time, if the driver is found guilty of smoking on a public transport vehicle, he or she can be charged under Section 203 of LPTA and be fined up to RM10,000 or a jail term of not more than two years, or both.

"The operator on the other hand can be charged under Section 22 and 23 of LPTA for violation of licensing condition on safety which carries the penalty of not less than RM1,000 and up to RM500,000, or a jail term of up to two years, or both," it said.

The commission stressed that they are willing to work closely with all the agencies who are also investigating the case.

SPAD urged the public who experience or witness dangerous driving by land public transport vehicle operators to lodge a report via their complaints channels such as the SPAD hotline at 1-800-88-7723, email at aduan@spad.gov.my or Twitter @aduanSPAD.

"They will have to provide their name, contact number, date, time, place and journey details (such as picture of ticket from the bus company). Any pictures and video recordings will be useful for us to conduct investigations," it added.

On Monday afternoon, a Facebook user who goes by the name Firdaus Wong Wai Hung (Official) uploaded two video clips of the incident.

In the first video clip, the male bus express driver was seen reading and replying to text messages on his mobile phone while maneuvering the steering wheel.

The second video clip showed the driver holding a cigarette while reading text messages on his mobile phone.

Firdaus Wong claimed that the videos were recorded while he was on board the bus heading to Muar from the South Integrated Terminal in Bandar Tasik Selatan.