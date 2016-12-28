Police bust drug syndicate, RM101k worth of drugs seized

Posted on 27 December 2016 - 10:19pm Last updated on 27 December 2016 - 11:59pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a drug distribution syndicate with the arrest of five people and seizure of drugs amounting to RM101,000 on Saturday.

City deputy police chief DCP Datuk Abdul Hamid Mohd Ali said acting upon a tip-off, the city Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) task force raided a condominium in Sri Petaling here.

"Two local men and (three) women in their 20's were arrested in the 9.30pm raid.

"Police also seized various drugs comprising Eramin, Ecstacy pills and Ketamine," he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects then led police to another condominium also in Sri Petaling, where the raiding party detained a 27-year-old man and seized Ecstacy and Eramin pills on the same day.

"The value of the drugs seized is about RM 101,000," he said, adding that the drugs were meant for local entertainment outlets.

The suspects have been remanded to facilitate investigations and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.