Chopper crash among causes of notable deaths

The loss of a deputy minister in a helicopter crash in Sarawak last May was among the deaths of several notable Malaysians during the year.

Besides Plantations Industries and Commodities deputy minister Tan Sri Noriah Kasnon (pix), the helicopter crash also took the lives of five others.

They were her husband Asmuni Abdullah; Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Wan Mohammad Khair-il Anuar Wan Ahmad, who was also Malaysian Palm Oil Board chairman; the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Dr Sundaran Annamalai; Noriah’s bodyguard Ahmad Sobri Harun and the Filipino pilot, Capt Rudolf Rex Ragas.

In the May 5 tragedy, the Eurocopter AS350 helicopter was en route to Kuching from Sebuyau when it went off the radar 20 minutes after taking off at 4.12pm.

Other well-known personalities who died during the year were:

Jan 7: Former MCA Negri Sembilan chairman Datuk Dr Yeow Chai Thiam, 63, died at his home in Port Dickson after a long battle with cancer. He had served as Lukut assemblyman for four terms and as state exco for two terms. He also served as a member of the Senate for one term.

Feb 13: Former Olympian Michael Francis (Mike) Shepherdson, 85, passed away at the Pantai Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur. He represented the country in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, and also took part in the Tokyo and Jakarta Asian Games in 1958 and 1962 respectively.

April 22: Ayah Pin, the deviant preacher and founder of the Sky Kingdom cult, passed away at the age of 74 at his home in Besut, Terengganu. The cult leader, whose real name is Ariffin Mohamad, was considered “the king of the sky” by his followers. He was partially paralysed after suffering a stroke a few years ago.

April 25: Actress and former beauty queen Samantha Schubert, 47, passed away from pancreatic cancer at the Prince Court Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur. In the early 1990s, Schubert established herself as a successful Malaysian model and won the Miss Malaysia-World beauty pageant title in 1991.

May 2: Former MIC vice-president and ex-senator Tan Sri G. Pasamanickam, 94, died of old age at his home in Muar, Johor. He had served under two MIC leaders – the late Tun V.T. Sambanthan and the late Tan Sri V. Manickavasagam, and had held various posts in the party, including MIC treasurer from 1994 to 2000 and Johor MIC chairman from 1968 to 1995.

June 1: Datuk Syed Alman Zain Syed Alwi, 44, son-in-law of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi died following dental treatment at a clinic in Bangsar. Syed Alman Zain had gone to the clinic with a friend at about 6pm and later became unconscious, and was rushed to the University Malaya Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead.

June 12: Politician and journalist Tan Sri Abdullah Ahmad, 79, better known as Dollah Kok Lanas, passed away from cancer at the Pantai Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur. He had served the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, the country’s second prime minister, as political secretary for 14 years from 1962 and was also the editor-in-chief of the News Straits Times from 2001 to 2003.

July 2: Veteran actor Datuk Abdul Aziz Singah, 75, died of cancer at his residence in Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan, near Kuala Lumpur. He was popular in the 1980s and had acted in several films and dramas. He had also served as Persatuan Seniman Malaysia president.

Aug 1: Mydin hypermarket chain founder Mydin Mohamed Ghulam Hussein, 88, died of old age at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Sept 15: PAS spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din, 76, died at Stanford University Hospital in San Francisco, United States, where he had been undergoing treatment for a heart ailment. He was buried at Five Pillars farm, a Muslim cemetery at Livermore, California.