Health DG: Dental charges remain, only ceiling price to be increased

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) yesterday cleared the air over a supposed increase in dental charges and assured that everyone seeking treatment at its facilities will be paying the same amount.

Noor Hisham said a recent viral circular displaying the new dental rates was only meant to inform government clinics the increased amount of subsidy the government provided for treatment.

Noor Hisham said, hence, charges for extraction, polishing and filling would remain as it is at RM1, RM2 and RM2 respectively, instead of the viral RM15, RM55 and RM25, which is the ceiling price.

The circular that went viral recently, as well as several media reports, had caused confusions among the public, many taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

He noted that the subsidy for dental care or ceiling prices as the Ministry terms it had not been revised since 1982.

Noor Hisham explained that the cost for tooth polishing, for example, would remain at RM2, instead of RM55.

“Previously, the ceiling price for polishing has always been RM10, while patients are only charged RM2. Now. medical cost has increased, which is why we reviewed the the ceiling price. But you still only pay RM2.

“What this means is that, you will still be paying the same amount. But instead of being subsidised RM8 previously, it will now be RM53,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Noor Hisham said while patients would still be paying a nominal fee, they will be presented with the actual subsidised treatment cost, for hospitals and clinics to inform the charges.

On the proposed revision for those seeking treatment at government hospitals, Noor Hisham said the ceiling price would only be charged on foreigners and first class and second class patients as they do not qualify for subsidies.

“If you are warded in hospital in a first class or second class ward, it either means you can afford treatment there or that you have insurance.

“There is really no issue. Why would we want to give subsidies to first class patients, for example? And for foreigners, of course they have to pay the full amount,” he said.