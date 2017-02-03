Annuar to surrender voluntarily to MACC today

SEPANG: Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he would voluntarily surrender to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, so that an investigation can be carried out in a transparent manner and without favour.

The Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman, who is now suspended from discharging his duty following the allegations of malpractices and abuse of power against him, said he would be at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya as early as 8am today.

"I voluntarily want the investigation to be carried out by the MACC. I fear that there will be allegations of lack of transparency in the internal investigation by MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat).

"I will give full cooperation and there is nothing that needs to be hidden. I work with full responsibility, integrity and trust," he said at a media conference immediately upon arriving at the KL International Airport (KLIA) here from New Zealand, tonight.

Annuar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketereh, said he would meet the Prime Minister who is also Umno President, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak very soon to discuss his position as the Information Head of Umno.

"I do not want to be accused of appealing for protection. Let me meet with the MACC and meet the Prime Minister tomorrow afternoon (Feb 3) or whenever there is time," he said while appreciating the decision to retain his position in the party.

On Tuesday, the special meeting of the Mara Council Members suspended Annuar's position as MARA chairman and chairman of Pelaburan Mara Berhad (PMB) effective immediately.

The suspension was initiated to enable Mara's internal audit to investigate several matters including the PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur's sponsorship for the Kelantan football team, The Red Warriors.

Subsequently, the MACC had confirmed on the same day that it had opened investigation papers to probe the allegation of misappropriation and abuse of power against Annuar.

Annuar said the investigation involved the interest of the people, because the people wanted to know who and how the students' education fund had been utilised.

Meanwhile, Annuar also refuted the rumours that his suspension was a result of a backstab.

"I call on all Umno members not to point finger and make speculation on the matter, but instead to focus on (strengthening) solidarity with the party leaders to achieve the bigger agenda.

"As a leader, we must take responsibility and not run away ... I'm a people's leader and I'm not above the law," he said.

Annuar also stressed that his relationship with the Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob remained close and that the allegation that the latter was also involved was a non-issue. — Bernama