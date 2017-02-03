Premium placement

COACH recently unveiled its new Malaysian flagship at new retail landmark Pavilion Elite in Kuala Lumpur. It is also the largest Coach store in Southeast Asia.

Spanning nearly 6,000 sq ft, the two-storey space is designed by Coach’s Executive Director Stuart Vevers. Its modern luxury concept centres on contrasting textures and luxurious materials.

The retail space features a 36 feet tall glass block facade, face-lite logos, and blackened metal detailing. An intimate entrance and warm lighting welcome visitors, while the store’s library-inspired design elements pays homage to the brand’s heritage and roots.

“We are especially thrilled to have an anchor in Malaysia in one of the region’s newest premier shopping areas. We’re confident that our modern luxury store environment, showcasing Coach’s rich legacy and commitment to craftsmanship, along with products designed by Stuart Vevers, will be a destination for the discerning Southeast Asian shopper,” said Emmanuel Ruelland, Coach’s Divisional Vice President, General Manager (Southeast Asia).

Equipped with a fitting room, Coach Pavilion Elite carries a wide assortment of merchandise for women and men, including handbags, small leather goods, footwear, scarves and jewellery, as well as the Coach 1941 ready-to-wear collection.

The new store will also house a Craftsmanship Bar, which offers leather care, cleaning and monogram services exclusively for Coach’s customers.