Jamal Yunos to be remanded today

Posted on 3 February 2017 - 11:33am Last updated on 3 February 2017 - 11:41am

KUALA LUMPUR: Red shirts' leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos will be remanded today to help police investigate a theft which occurred during one of his infamous raids at an entertainment outlet in December.

Jamal arrived today at the Ampang magistrates court in handcuffs and police escorts in the morning to await a decision on his remand order.

The decision was supposed to be at 8am but it then had been set for 3pm.

Jamal was arrested yesterday for his alleged involvement in a gang robbery.

Nine other men were also arrested the night before who were also involved in the robbery.

An owner at an entertainment centre in Sekinchan had lodged a police report against Jamal and his band of members after they had raided his premises.

The owner claimed that items were missing from his outlet after the men had conducted their raid.

Jamal was arrested yesterday at his residence pertaining to this case.

The case is being investigated under section 395 of the penal code for gang robbery.