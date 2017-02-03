Annuar Musa arrives at MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here to have his statement recorded over allegations of graft and abuse of power.

The suspended Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman immediately entered the building upon his arrival at around 9am, without stopping to greet media personnel who had been expecting him since an hour earlier.

Annuar, who is also Umno information chief, had on Thursday stated that he would voluntarily surrender to the commission to assist with the investigation.

On Tuesday, the special meeting of the Mara Council Members suspended Annuar's position as MARA chairman and chairman of Pelaburan Mara Berhad (PMB) effective immediately.

The suspension was initiated to enable Mara's internal audit to investigate several matters including the PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur's sponsorship for the Kelantan football team, The Red Warriors.

Subsequently, the MACC had confirmed on the same day that it had opened investigation papers to probe the allegation of misappropriation and abuse of power against Annuar.

Annuar upon his arrival at KL International Airport from New Zealand last night assured that he would give his full cooperation to the MACC, stressing that “there is nothing that needs to be hidden”.