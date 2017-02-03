Pakatan Harapan and PPBM leaders to meet next week

GEORGE TOWN: Party leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will be meeting next week to discuss issues pertaining to PAS among other matters.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the meeting will be held on Feb 7 before a public forum on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"I cannot comment more, this will be discussed further," he said today when asked about the meeting between PPBM and PAS understood to be on working out an electoral pact.

Lim said he was informed of the meeting by PPBM veep Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir on Thursday night when they attended a PH Chinese New Year open house in Alor Setar, Kedah.

The DAP secretary general however said Mukhriz appeared confused over the outcome of the meeting and said he only understood why after reading the news today

He said the news showed the different stand taken by the PAS president and deputy president over the PPBM-PAS meet.

He said there appears to be some confusion over the stand of PAS and questioned if what was discussed in the meeting between PPBM and PAS was final or not.

"Successful or not? This is between PPBM and PAS, best to ask PPBM," he said when reporters pressed him on the matter.

Lim earlier celebrated the Year of the Rooster with 103-year-old Gooi Liat at her home in Jalan Kuantan here and was accompanied by Penang Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

The centenarian from Fujian, China, said she moved to Penang when she was 23 with her husband to earn a living.

She said the economy then was bad so both of them decided to move to find work and to feed their 10 children.

"I have five sons and five daughters, now there are more than 70 people in my family.

"My youngest is my great-grandson who is just a-year-old, he is the fifth generation," she said, adding that she has returned to China a few times to visit her relatives.

Gooi said she only takes two meals a day and does not take heavy or oily food.

"It is important to keep a simple diet and have good thoughts at all times," she said when asked for her secret to longevity.