Strong police presence at Thaipusam celebration next week

Posted on 3 February 2017 - 07:00pm Last updated on 3 February 2017 - 07:51pm

KUALA LUMPUR: About 2,000 police personnel will be deployed around the Batu Caves temple complex from Feb 5 to 12 for the Thaipusam celebration next week.

Batu Caves Temple chairman Tan Sri R.Nadarajah said five mobile police stations will be placed around the Batu Caves area during the eight days period.

Nadarajah said about 1,600 police personnel will be deployed during the silver chariot procession, which will leave from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Jalan Tun H.S.Lee on Feb 7 at about 10pm.

The silver chariot is expected to reach Batu Caves at around 2.30pm the following day.

Nadarajah said about 120,000 people are expected to participate in the procession.

"This is the biggest chariot procession in Malaysia," he said during a press conference at the Batu Caves temple office earlier today.

The chariot will return to Mariamman Temple from Batu Caves at 4pm on Feb 10, a day after the Thaipusam celebration.