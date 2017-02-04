M'sia's IGP conferred distinguished service order by Singapore president

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was conferred the Distinguished Service Order (Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang) by Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Thursday at the Istana here.

In a statement here today, the Malaysian High Commission said the conferment was in recognition of Khalid's significant contribution in combating terrorism and transnational crime in the region, as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) and Singapore Police Force.

Khalid was the only recipient at the investiture ceremony, it said.

Prior to the ceremony, the IGP called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam and his counterpart, Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck.

The high commission said under Khalid's leadership, the relationship between the two police forces had grown even closer, characterised by good cooperation in the areas of transnational crime, counter-terrorism and training exchanges.

"This close cooperation strongly reflects Khalid's commitment to working closely with Singapore on issues of interest to both countries.

"Khalid's leadership and efforts are pivotal to our common fight against terrorism and transnational crime in the region.

"The relationship and cooperation between the two police forces is extremely important for the security of both countries," said the high commission, noting that Khalid played an important role to that effect.

Born on Sept 5, 1957, Khalid began his service with the RMP in 1976.

He rose through the ranks and held various key appointments before his appointment as IGP on May 17, 2013. — Bernama