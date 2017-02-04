Hong Kong doll maker toys with Trump

Posted on 4 February 2017 - 11:31am Last updated on 4 February 2017 - 11:36am

In this photograph taken on Feb 3, 2017, store manager Monita Chan stands behind a prototype figurine replica of US President Donald Trump (C), made by toymaker Dragon in Dream (DiD), next to a box containing a replica of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler (R) in Hong Kong toy shop Seven. — AFP

In this photograph taken on Feb 3, 2017, a prototype figurine replica of US President Donald Trump, made by toymaker Dragon in Dream (DiD), is displayed in Hong Kong toy shop Seven. — AFP

A HONG KONG doll maker with a history of creating figurines of controversial world leaders has launched a replica of US President Donald Trump complete with replaceable heads and hands.

Trump follows in a line of other limited edition figures made by the firm including Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

The company also issued a Barack Obama model after he won the presidency eight years ago.

The 12-inch (30.5 centimetre) Trump figure comes with a red "Make America Great Again" cap and presidential podium as well as two removable heads with different facial expressions.

Four swappable hands can be fixed to the toy, including one with a jabbing pointed finger.

The doll – which costs around US$120 (RM531) – had received "love and hate" responses, said Howard Cheung, founder of toy maker Dragon in Dream (DiD).

"This one definitely had more feedback and interest than the others," he told AFP.

DiD is displaying a prototype of the doll in Hong Kong toy shop Seven and has taken a total 300 pre-orders so far, including online from the US.

There is a thriving toy collecting scene in Hong Kong and the Trump doll stands among an array of other models in the shop, from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Star Wars figures and a replica of Hitler.

Store manager Monita Chan said the toy had received an "enthusiastic" response, with 50 pre-orders through the shop alone.

"Maybe they like Trump's aggressive style – it's been quite popular," she said.

One customer told AFP he had pre-ordered the doll to add to his collection of miniature historic figures, which includes Napoleon, Hitler and Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

"I think anybody's better than Hillary Clinton, including Donald Trump," said the customer, a Hong Konger in his 30s who gave his name as Joe.

DiD's Facebook page showed photos of the toy roaming Hong Kong's busy streets and even visiting a karaoke suite.

While some users registered excitement after ordering the doll, others ridiculed it.

"What a waste of your time and plastic! Does it come with a white hood and robes?" one Facebook user commented.

"Good lord they need to keep these things sealed up," said another, adding that the doll's hands were "too big", referring to descriptions of Trump having small hands.

DiD became embroiled in controversy in 2015 after it made a Nazi soldier model that bore a striking resemblance to German football player Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The Manchester United midfielder threatened legal action over that doll, which the company had named "World War II German Army Supply Duty Bastian".

Cheung told AFP that DiD had never received a lawsuit from Schweinsteiger. — AFP