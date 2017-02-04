Serial rapist has the right to return to M'sia, but will be monitored: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police say that serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah who will come back to Malaysian shores after serving a 24-year sentence in Canadian prison for drugging and raping a host of women, has rights to return under the Malaysian constitution.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said that he had already served his sentence in Canada and has the right to come back and resume a normal life.

This is despite many Canadian authorities and experts convinced that he will reoffend as he had shown no remorse for his actions during his 24-year sentence.

However, Noor Rashid said to ease the fears of Malaysians, police will monitor his whereabouts and call him in for an interview when he touches down.

"We will definitely monitor his whereabouts and where he lives," he said at a press conference at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) graduation ceremony for inspectors.

Noor Rashid said that the police will obtain files on Selva Kumar and study his case carefully.

Selva Kumar will be back in Malaysia on Sunday but little is known about who will come to pick him up or where he will reside once he is back.

He has been in the custody of Canadian border officials under an immediate deportation order since his release from prison last Sunday.

He had attempted unsuccessfully to stay in Canada after his prison sentence, citing that he would be singled out for his Jewish beliefs.

Brian Thomson, a retired Toronto Police officer and his partner Peter Duggan who busted the rapist all those years ago, remain convinced that Selva Kumar will reoffend.

It was said that he showed no empathy for any of his victims and was indifferent to treatment.