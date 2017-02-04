Three-cornered contest in Tanjong Datu by-election

Posted on 4 February 2017 - 12:12pm Last updated on 4 February 2017 - 12:47pm

LUNDU: The Tanjong Datu by-election on Feb 18 will see a three-corner contest involving Barisan Nasional (BN), State Reform Party (Star) and New Sarawak Native People's Party (PBDS Baru).

The candidates are Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu (BN), Rapelson Richard Hamit (PBDS Baru) and Johnny Aput (Star), as announced by returning officer Hamsein Atar at Lundu Community Centre after nominations closed, today.

The Tanjong Datu by-election was called following the demise of its assemblyman, who was also Sarawak's Chief Minister, Tan Sri Adenan Satem, from heart complications on Jan 11 at Sarawak Heart Centre, Kota Samarahan. — Bernama