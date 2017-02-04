Theatre with bed seats shut down as it could promote sexual misconduct

Fitrianti and her team during an inspection of the Velvet Class theatre hall. — Facebook

The Velvet Class theatre hall. — Facebook

MANY cinema-goers relish the experience of watching a movie on a large screen, with surround sound audio and comfortable seats.

Some even splurge a little for the fancier experience of plush, recliner armchairs and food and drinks delivered right to their seats.

Alas, movie buffs in Palembang, Indonesia, who want a taste of luxury will have that experience no more.

A CGV cinema chain in the city has been ordered to temporarily shut down its Velvet Class cinema hall which offers plush bed-like seats, due to fears it could promote sexual misconduct and adultery.

Deputy mayor Fitrianti Agustinda, who paid a visit to the theatre after receiving public complaints, claimed those who did not want to watch the movie could "use it for something else".

According to Asia One, Indonesian media reported that Fitrianti rejected the cinema's explanation that the seats were not only for couples, but also families who want to sit together.

CGV has been ordered to shut the luxury theatre hall until the seats are changed.

However, its Velvet Class theatre halls in other parts of Indonesia have not been subjected to any scrutiny.