White House vows to fight court ruling blocking travel ban

WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday pledged to fight back after a federal judge in Seattle ordered a temporary nationwide halt to President Donald Trump's controversial ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Press secretary Sean Spicer called Trump's executive action "lawful and appropriate" and said the Department of Justice would request an emergency stay of the federal court order "at the earliest possible time".

"The president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people," he added.

The original statement from Spicer called the federal court ruling "outrageous", but an updated version removed that word. — AFP