Fire incident at Edra's Jimah Power Plant promptly put out

KUALA LUMPUR: A fire at Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd's Jimah Power Station at Jimah, Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan on Feb 2, 2017 was promptly put out and the situation was under control with zero threats.

In a statement today, Edra Power said, at 8.20am on Feb 2, the current transformer of Unit 1 at the plant’s switchyard burst and caught fire.

Its Chief Operations Officer, Mohamad Nor Ali, said the small fire was promptly put out by the Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Station.

"Throughout the incident, the situation was fully under control with zero threats of any potential physical harm to our staff," he said.

Mohamad Nor said the company's health, safety & environment (HSE) procedures that were put in place ensured that all the staff were well aware and alerted to keep their distance.

"The mechanism has since been isolated and work to replace the faulty current transformer is ongoing and expected to be completed by Feb 6, 2017," he said.

He said the plant’s Unit 1, which generated 700 megawatt (MW) of electrical power, had tripped safely and as intended during the incident.

It has since resumed generation progressively from 5.30pm onwards on the same day, Feb 2, he said.

"As of 12.47am on Feb 3, generation at Unit 1 has reached its full load of 700MW.

"Edra would like to thank the Fire and Rescue Department and other relevant authorities which had all been extremely professional, efficient and swift in their response to the incident," he said.

He said the company's HSE Department has already commenced investigations on the cause of the explosion. — Bernama