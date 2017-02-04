Hindu NGO wants Golden Chariot stopped

Posted on 4 February 2017 - 04:49pm Last updated on 4 February 2017 - 06:45pm

GEORGE TOWN: A Hindu NGO has urged that the Golden Chariot, which is set to debut this coming Thaipusam, be stopped.

The United Hindu Religious Council (UHRC) in a statement said they have obtained a ruling by the Arupadai Veedu Trust (Trust) that all Murugan Temples and Hindus should prohibit golden chariot processions.

UHRC spokesmen M.V. Mathiyalagan and M. Sethubathi in the statement said the ruling was based on Hindu Agamic treatises, religious beliefs, norms and practices of Hinduism.

“A golden chariot of Hindu religion should never be allowed to be hauled by humans on the streets.

“Chariots that are allowed to have street processions must be made of only wood or silver,” the joint statement said.

Thaipusam in Penang is under the spotlight after the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) is debuting a Golden Chariot for the Feb 9 festival.

This is in addition to a 126-year-old Silver Chariot, managed by the Nattukottai Chettiars, which is seen to be the de facto chariot for the occasion.

The statement said the Trust is the managing and religious authority of the six abodes of Muruga Perumaan in Tamil Nadu, India, and are considered Hindu holy sites.

“Arupadai Veedu Trust is a top authority of the highest order for all Hindu religious matters pertaining to Muruga Perumaan religious-cultural festivities across the world,” it said.

Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy nonetheless said the Trust was a temple complex in Tamil Nadu and not a central authority on Hindu matters.

The PHEB chairman said Hinduism is pluralistic and there is no central authority.

“It is all political,” he said when reached by text.