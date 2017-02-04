Two youths nabbed for stealing mosque donation box

Posted on 4 February 2017 - 05:17pm Last updated on 4 February 2017 - 06:29pm

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have detained two youths after a donation box at the Haji Saad Mosque in Tanah Liat near here was stolen on Jan 31.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the two were detained about 5.30pm yesterday at Jalan Permatang Rawa here.

He said a police patrol detained the 18 and 19-year-old after checks showed the motorcycle engine number did not match the license plate number of the motorcycle both were on.

Questioning revealed the younger of the two was involved in the theft at the mosque.

The aluminium donation box was subsequently recovered at a paddy field in Jalan Permatang Nibong.

“The box was taken to the paddy field where it was broken into with RM26 inside,” he said in a statement today.

The 18-year-old has since been remanded until Feb 7 to facilitate investigations while no remand order was granted for the older suspect.

Nik Ros Azhan said the donation box was reported stolen by the mosque treasurer after discovering it was missing about 7am that day.

He said close circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a youth entering the compound about 4.50am through the side gate.

“The suspect took the box away with a black plastic bag,” he said.