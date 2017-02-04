EC targets up to 75% voter turnout in Tanjong Datu by-election

LUNDU: The Election Commission (EC) targets a higher turnout of voters of up to 75% in the upcoming Tanjong Datu state seat by-election on Feb 18.

"In the state election in May last year, Tanjong Datu recorded a voter turnout of 70.10% and we expect the percentage to increase to 75% in the upcoming by-election.

"If we can achieve that figure ... it will be very good," EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah told a press conference after the announcement of the candidates for the Tanjong Datu by-election, here, today.

He urged the 9,899 registered voters to come out to exercise their rights as voters.

He said a by-election was generally considered not that important by voters and those who worked elsewhere would mostly not return to vote.

According to Mohd Hashim, of the four individuals who submitted their nomination forms this morning, one of them, independent candidate Asbor Abdullah's nomination paper was rejected.

He declined to state the reasons for the rejection of Asbor's nomination, but said he would leave it to the by-election returning officer.

However, it was understood that Asbor's candidacy was rejected because he did not bring along the release letter related to his bankruptcy order.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hashim reminded all parties and candidates to comply with the established rules to ensure a peaceful by-election.

He said the official campaign period began today after the completion of the nomination process until midnight on Feb 17, and any candidate caught violating the campaign deadline would be stopped by the EC and police.

He said the EC had set up a campaign enforcement team to monitor the election campaign activities during the official campaign period, in accordance with Section 27 (B) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

"The parties and the candidates involved will only be allowed to exhibit the parties' symbol, pictures of the candidate and party leader, as well as party flags, while for banners and posters, these should not contain words that are defamatory and can cause hatred," he said.

Mohd Hashim said any banners and posters carrying defamatory and hateful words or promoting ill feelings would be taken down by the EC enforcement team.

In addition, he said, all proposed political 'ceramah' (talks) must first obtain permits from the police and those held without permits would be stopped.

He also announced three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which had applied to become election observers and would be accepted for the Tanjong Datu by-election, namely Sarawak Malay National Association (six members), Orang Ulu National Association (five) and Innovative Volunteer Group Association or Sukareno (four).

"These three NGOs were also appointed as local observers for the Sarawak state election in May, last year and they had carried out their responsibilities satisfactorily," said Mohd Hashim.

He said the EC would be using the 2016 third-quarter electoral roll for the Tanjong Datu by-election.

He said the number of voters decreased slightly due to the updating process where deceased voters were removed from the list.

The Tanjong Datu by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem on Jan 11 due to heart complications.

In the upcoming by-election, Barisan Nasional candidate, Adenan's widow Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu will be challenged by Rapelson Richard Hamit from PBDS Baru and Johnny Aput from Sarawak Reform Party (STAR). — Bernama