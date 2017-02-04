Three arrested for allegedly impersonating MACC officials

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested three individuals in two separate operations for allegedly impersonating MACC officials.

The trio which includes a mother of five allegedly posed as MACC officers offering to solve corruption and graft cases in exchange for money.

A source from the MACC revealed that they were arrested in Sepang and Malacca over the last two days.

"The suspects duped a man into thinking that he was being investigated by the MACC under the Anti Money Laundering act and extorted RM20,000 from him guaranteeing that they would close the case," the source said.

"Two men who were arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, aged 49 and 61, were detained at 3pm," revealed the source.

The MACC confiscated three mobile phones and RM10,000 from the suspects.

In the second arrest in Alor Gajah, the MACC detained a 36-year-old, single mother of five for claiming she was an MACC officer based at the Putrajaya headquarters.

She used the same modus operandi as the other two men by calling several high-ranking government officials and convinced them that the MACC had opened investigation papers on them.

"She also claimed that she could assist with the cases, and asked for between RM5,000 and RM20,000 on behalf of MACC’s higher-ranking officers to close the cases," revealed the source.

The victims eventually got suspicious of her and eventually discovered that she was cheating them and that the documents presented to them were false.

The source added that the woman had targeted officers holding important posts in government departments nationwide.

It was discovered that the woman has previous criminal record, with offences under Section 420, 417 and 468 of the Penal Code, and had been blacklisted by the police.

The MACC is also hunting down an accomplice who is on the loose.

The two men were remanded for five days and the woman was remanded for six days starting today.