MACC records statements from Annuar Musa, 9 others

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission have confirmed that they have recorded statements from suspended MARA chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa and nine others who are directly linked to alleged abuses of power and misappropriation.

The MACC is examining Annuar over allegations that he coerced MARA Investments (PMB) and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan Red Warriors football team amounting to RM700,000.

MARA indefinitely suspended Annuar as chairman and from PMB on January 31 pending an internal investigation into the claims against him.

Sources from the MACC revealed that officers are currently sifting through documentation and invoices that were confiscated pertaining to the case.

"To date there have been no arrests made in relation to the case," said the source.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the sources statements.