Deputy PM arrives in Qatar for four-day visit

DOHA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived here to begin a four-day official visit to Qatar at the invitation of the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Ahmad Zahid arrived at the Hamad International Airport at 10.15pm on Saturday (Malaysian time 3.15 am on Sunday) and was greeted on arrival by the Qatar Director of International Cooperation Department, Major-General Abdulaziz A Alansari and the Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar, Datuk Ahmad Jazri Mohd Johar.

During the visit, Ahmad Zahid who is accompanied by several senior government officials, is expected to be granted an audience by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani and later make a courtesy call on Sheikh Abdullah on Sunday morning.

While here, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister will visit the National Control Centre and the community project planned in the City of Lusail, Hamad International Airport and Malaysian nationals residing in Qatar.

This is Ahmad Zahid's first visit to Qatar after assuming the post of Deputy Prime Minister in July 2015.

The last visit by Malaysia's top leader to Qatar was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in December 2011.

Malaysia began to establish diplomatic ties with Qatar in 1974 and the bilateral ties were strengthened by the opening of an embassy office here in August 2004 followed by the opening of the Qatar Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in September of the same year. — Bernama