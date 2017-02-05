The 'urumee melam' drum beats of Thaipusam

KUALA LUMPUR: Without fail, the 'urumee', 'thavil' and 'pambai' make a grand appearance during Thaipusam, a festival observed by Hindus as a day of penance dedicated to Lord Murugan.

These three instruments are actually drums played by the 'urumee melam' ensemble. The drums, when played in a frenzied rhythm to accompany bearers of 'kavadi', raise excitement in children and fascination in adults.

The urumee is a double-headed hourglass-shaped drum, the thavil a barrel shaped drum and the pambai a pair of cylindrical drums.

It can be said that Thaipusam will never be complete without the rhythmic beats performed by the drum ensemble accompanying the kavadi bearers as they dance their way in a trance to Lord Murugan in fulfilment of their vows.

This drum ensemble, which originated in Tamil Nadu state in southern India, is in great demand during Thaipusam, said B. Shiva, president of the Urumee Melam Musicians Association of Malaysia.

"As usual, we have already received bookings for the ensembles for this year's Thaipusam and we are having a tough time meeting the demand," he said to Bernama.

These drums are played, besides on Thaipusam, during temple functions or anniversaries and to accord a special welcome to VIPs attending certain events.

"We get much satisfaction playing these drums. It also lets us earn an income," Shiva, 36, said.

He also said that repairs could be costly if the drums were damaged because the instruments were expensive in the first place. One set of the urumee melam can cost anything from RM5,000 to RM6,000.

Shiva said the urumee melam had become more popular now after the Indian community in Malaysia came to accept such music.

The music is greatly preferred by the younger generation, particularly youths, who have also begun to learn how to play the drums, he said.

Shiva said he was happy that many Indians were making their children learn how to play the drums. The association runs classes twice weekly in Kuala Lumpur.

"There are between 500 and 600 urumee melam ensembles in the country. The association has registered 425," he said.

Shiva said the association had come up with guidelines that the drummers would have to adhere to when playing the drums in public, especially during Thaipusam.

Hindus celebrate Thaipusam on the full moon day of the Tamil month of 'Thai'. This year, that date falls on Feb 9.

The festival commemorates the day when Lord Murugan received the 'vel' (lance) from his mother, Goddess Parvathi, to annihilate the wicked demon, Soorapadman, to restore prosperity and wellbeing for the people. — Bernama