Penang govt all talk and no action, says Tengku Adnan

PUTRAJAYA: The Penang government's strong reaction against a proposal to turn Penang Island into a Federal Territory shows that DAP has not been doing its job there said Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

The Federal Territories Minister said this was because the proposal was not only for Penang Island, but also for Langkawi, Tioman Island, and Malacca City.

"I also proposed Langkawi, Tioman, and Malacca. Why is Penang jumping? Why are you wriggling like worms on a hot pan? It shows that the DAP is not doing its job there.

"They only talk, talk, talk rubbish but never perform," Tengku Adnan told the press today, adding that the idea of turning those places into Federal Territories are just proposals, which he mentioned during an interview with BFM on Federal Territory Day last Wednesday.

He said the federal Opposition had not achieved its promises since the 13th General Election both in Penang and Selangor while BN made good on its election manifesto.

Tengku Adnan said this includes affordable housing, which the federal government provides in the form of 1Malaysia People's Housing programme (PR1MA), 1Malaysia Civil Service Housing programme (PPA1M), among others.

He said under such programmes, affordable houses between the price range of RM250,000 to RM400,000 can be bought by those who qualify while property prices in Penang skyrockets.

"If we in Kuala Lumpur can do that, I don't understand why Penang cannot. It is as if they don't care," Tengku Adnan said.

However, the Penang government does have an affordable housing scheme in which eligible purchasers can own homes at prices between RM200,000 and RM400,000.

The Selangor government, too, has an affordable housing programme named Rumah Selangorku, which has a ceiling price of RM250,000 per unit including Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Tengku Adnan was officiating a fishing competition in Precinct 2, Precinct 3, and Precinct 4 this morning, in which almost 3,000 people participated.

The competition started at 8am and ends at 12.30pm, and competitors stand to wind cash prizes of up to RM7,000 while 70 lucky draw prizes will also be given out.