Respond to FT suggestion with 'I Love Penang', Guan Eng urges Penangites

GEORGE TOWN: "I Love Penang" is to be the state government's tagline to counter suggestion of turning it into a Federal Territory.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng described the call to make the state a federal territory as something uncalled for, with the idea to ensure the state ceases to exist once it comes into effect.

"It is a stupid suggestion," he said after attending Occupy Beach Street's Chinese New Year celebrations accompanied by Tanjong MP Ng Wei Aik today.

Lim, nonetheless, said the best avenue was for Penangites to respond with the "I Love Penang" slogan to hit back at detractors.

The crowd was in an upbeat mood as they chanted the slogan a few times with Lim leading it by asking "Do you love Penang?" and the crowd responding "Yes".

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor reportedly wanted to expand the Federal Territories to include Penang, Pulau Langkawi (Kedah) and parts of Malacca.

Online portals had reported him making those remarks during an interview with radio station BFM on Feb 1.

However, the state government has shot down the proposal while Tengku Adnan clarified that the proposed idea aimed to help the Malays in the state.