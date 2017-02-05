(Video) 106-year-old woman and 66-year-old fiance prove that love knows no age

Valda on her engagement day having said yes to Aparecido Dias Jacob's proposal. — Caters News Agency

Aparecido Dias Jacob, 66, is forty years younger than his fiancee. — Caters News Agency

The bride-to-be, Valda, walks down the aisle at the ceremony with her decorated walker. — Caters News Agency

The lavish ceremony was to commemorate the engagement and neither had married before. — Caters News Agency

It's never too late for love. Just ask 106-year-old Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira. The Brazillian centenarian recently got engaged to the love of her life, 66-year-old Aparecido Dias Jacob, whom she met at her retirement home.

The couple, affectionately known as Valda and Jaco, have been going steady for three years since meeting at the Nossa Senhora Fatima retirement home in Pirassununga, south east Brazil, in 2014.

Although it was love at first sight for the duo, medics warned that the elderly sweethearts would not be able to marry and live on their own due to their age and health conditions, Daily Mail reported.

Despite the minor setback, volunteers at the home found a way to make the couples' dreams come true via its Project of Dreams initiative, by organising an engagement ceremony for the pair to pledge their love to each other.

Jaco, who suffers from paralysis of the left arm and has lived in the home for 19 years, said getting engaged is a step forward for them.

"I fell in love with Valda from the moment I saw her. I know she's a little older than me, but that doesn't matter because she makes me really happy."

The lovestruck pair exchanged vows in front of 150 guests at the home and sealed the occasion with a passionate kiss. A live band played the wedding march and the event was lavishly decorated with a four-tier cake, flowers, cupid ornaments and scattered rose petals.

It is the first time either of them have been married.

'I know it's not going to happen but I would have loved to be able to wash Jaco's clothes, cook his meals and look after him like a wife,' said Valda.

Dressed in a white dress with bright makeup and a string of pearls around her neck, Valda walked down the aisle with the assistance of her walking frame which was decorated with roses. She even had a volunteer pageboy and bridesmaid accompany her to the altar.

The couple are inseparable and spend every minute together at the home.

"I like him a lot. If he dies, I die too."

Watch a video of the sweet ceremony: