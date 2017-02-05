DAP to launch GE machinery on March 18

Posted on 5 February 2017 - 02:42pm Last updated on 5 February 2017 - 02:57pm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP will launch its machinery for the next general election on March 18.

State chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said this showed the party was ready for the polls anytime from now and a theme has also been considered.

"Our proposed theme is 'Delivering Penang's future'," he said in his speech during the Penang DAP Chinese New Year open house.