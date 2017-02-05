Bangladesh govt gives approval for humanitarian Flotilla to send aids

KEPALA BATAS: Foreign Affairs deputy minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said the Bangladesh government has given green light for the Flotilla for Food for Myanmar humanitarian team to enter the country to send humanitarian aids to 65,000 Rohingya refugees in Teknaf.

He said the humanitarian team's aid ship was finally been given approval by issuing visa on arrival to dock at Bangladesh's Teknaf port.

"The Foreign Ministry confirmed that the mission had been given the green light to dock at Teknaf port, following a meeting between the Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Hanifah Aman and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia Md Shahidul Islam.

"The ship is expected to reach Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday (Feb 8)," he said, adding that it would spend about a day there before heading to Bangladesh to drop off aid at several Rohingya refugee camps there.

The ship is also carrying 195 volunteers and 15 crew members.

It is carrying about 2,300 tonnes of aid and other supplies meant for Myanmar's Rohingya, who have faced alleged human rights abuses in recent years.