FT Ministry to launch rebranded discount card for FT folks

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Ministry is to launch on March 1 a rebranded discount card for consumers in the federal territories to purchase essential goods at low prices.

Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said today the 'Kad Komuniti Ceria' launched in Feb 2015 would be relaunched as the 'Kad Ceria Wilayah' and would enable users to obtain discounted prices for goods and services.

"The card in existence has not been functioning well. We will issue it again under a new name and additional functions to enable residents of the federal territories to obtain essential goods and services at reasonable prices.

"We understand the difficulties faced by the people and we feel this is one of the ways we can help to ease their financial burden," he said at a press conference after launching a Putrajaya fishing competition that has drawn 2,600 anglers, here.

Federal Territories Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Adnan Md Ikhsan also attended the launch of the competition, in conjunction with Federal Territories Day on Feb 1, that offers a total of RM30,000 in prizes.

The 'Komuniti Ceria' card had offered discounts on certain goods purchased at 2,000 outlets of 70 participating business partners of the programme.

Tengku Adnan said the ministry would also improve the 1WPrice mobile application containing information on the outlets offering fair prices in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

He said that though the card was launched almost three years ago, it had yet to be fully utilised by the people and had to be upgraded and relaunched.

"Besides knowing which goods are sold at fair prices, the users can also share information on the location of the outlets offering the fair prices," he said.

On another matter, Tengku Adnan, who is also Barisan Nasional secretary-general, questioned the adverse reaction of the Penang DAP-led government to his idea to make Penang a federal territory.

He said making Penang a federal territory would provide for equitable development and care for the plight of the Malays in that state, besides making home ownership affordable for Malays there.

He said the Penang government had allowed house prices to go beyond the affordability of the people and there was no initiative to check the rising prices unlike the BN government which had been a game changer with regard to the real estate prices.

Citing the various affordable housing schemes of the BN government, Tengku Adnan said these initiatives had checked developers from arbitrarily setting the prices of houses at a high rate.

"If the BN can do it, surely the Penang government can also do so. I am surprised at the DAP reaction," he said.

Tengku Adnan had proposed that Penang, Langkawi, Tioman and a part of Melaka be made federal territories. — Bernama