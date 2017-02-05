Buddhist learning centre lunch event draws hundreds

JOHOR BARU: An unique Chinese New Year lunch with the theme "We are one" drew hundreds of Malaysians to the Hsing Ma Si (Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Learning Centre) here on Saturday.

Speaking at the luncheon, Venerable Jue Cheng said she had a dream and it was on bringing Malaysians of all walks of life, race, religion and culture together for a beautiful Malaysia.

She said her fervent prayers is for all Malaysians, irrespective whether they are Malays, Chinese or Indians, to come together, work together, live in harmony together and make Malaysia what it is known for worldwide as a multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religion country with a population of about 30 million people who practice various religions.

"People in Malaysia respect each other for their different identities. Malaysia is our country, we are open for all, let the racial harmony and solidarity start from here," she added.

She said all Buddhist education centres of Fo Guang Shan are opened to all Malaysians and hoped more people will join them for lunch next year.

Malaysians who came were treated to a wide-spread of dishes which comprised among other dishes nasi lemak, mee hoon and vegetarian satay.

Meanwhile, Datuk Rashid Kasman who represented Home Affairs deputy minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said he would give full support for Jue's dreams to become a reality.

"I lived in a flat when I was young and when I fell while playing at the playground, it was my Chinese playmates who helped me and vice-versa when they fell. We grew together and our friendship still continues," he added.