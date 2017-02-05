Authorities seize fake JDT football kits worth RM30,000

JOHOR BARU: Johor enforcement team from Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Department seized more than RM30,000 worth of counterfeit Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) football kits.

Its deputy enforcement chief Rizq Fazliana Abd Hamid said, they seized 1,187 fake JDT football jerseys and 735 counterfeit goods after raiding a premise at Taman Seroja at 6.30pm on Friday.

The suspect, in his 30s, was fined RM1,000 for the same offence last year.

Rizq who spoke at the KPDNKK store at Kempas here today said the offence under the Trade Description Act 2011 carries a maximum RM10,000 fine for each item using a fake logo or up to three years jail or both upon conviction, for a first offender. For a second offence, the penalty is a maximum RM20,000 fine for each item using a fake logo, or up to five years jail or both.