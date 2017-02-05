Penang DAP to mobilise election machinery on March 18

Posted on 5 February 2017 - 06:20pm Last updated on 5 February 2017 - 07:58pm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP will mobilise its election machinery on March 18 for the next general election.

State DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow said they were ready for the polls and their theme is "Delivering Penang's Future".

Speaking at the state DAP Chinese New Year open house, he hoped Pakatan Harapan (PH) will also use a similar theme as it reflects on voters wish.

"We thank them for giving us a chance," he said.

Chow added the party was ready to take on challenges in the general election and hoped Penangites will give them another term to serve them.

The parliament term expires on June 24, next year.

Those present at the open house were opposition leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Amanah's president Mohamad Sabu, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) representatives and state exco members.

In another development, state Health committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin clarified Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya's statement on the syariah-compliant hospital.

He explained state government had in its initiative introduced the first of such hospital in Bayan Baru , adding that only such hospital be issued with syariah certification and not all hospitals.

"Hilmi should be proud of this," he said.

It was reported the state government would build the RM280 million hospital in Bayan Baru and expected to start operations in 2020.