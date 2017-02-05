Gun in murder-suicide case is not licensed: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A pistol used by a man who took his life after gunning down his ex-wife at a law firm at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here on Friday was unlicensed and illegally obtained.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Rusdi Md Isa said today that the 51-year-old man did not possess a firearm licence to carry the Norinco pistol he had used in the incident.

He said the pistol was sent for a ballistics test to forensic police to ascertain if there was a record of it being used elsewhere in past criminal cases.

Rusdi said the motive behind the case is still under probe but early findings showed that an altercation between the man and his ex-wife escalated to the killing.

"We will record statements from the relevant people to ascertain what led to the attack," he said.

It is learnt that the 46-year-old woman and her 51-year-old husband of over 20 years went their separate ways five years ago and have been at loggerheads since.

Sources said the man, who was a debt collector and has a previous criminal record for armed assault, had over the years harassed his wife, a law firm staff, apparently trying to reconcile with her.

However, on Friday at about 3pm, the man, armed with a pistol, parang and firecrackers headed out to the woman's office and asked a receptionist for her.

When they met, a heated argument ensued before the suspect whipped out a pistol and fired four gunshots, two which hit his ex-wife, killing her at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the man set off the firecrackers he brought along before placing the muzzle of the firearm on his temple and discharging the gun. He was killed instantly.

The couple leave behind three daughters in their 20's.