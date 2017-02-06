Good, Bad, Ugly, and Stupid

GOOD - EDEN HAZARD

Brilliant individual goal showed why he was both players' and football writers' choice for Footballer of the Year two seasons ago. But only adds to the mystery of why he downed tools last season.

• Hon. mention – Marco Silva

Under Mike Phelan, the Tigers were not just endangered, they were virtually extinct; under Marco Silva they have won three games out of six and have a chance of survival. Have Hull found the new Mourinho?

BAD - LIVERPOOL

The Reds have an uncanny knack of playing well against big clubs and not playing at all against small ones. Burnley, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Swansea and now Hull have all given trouble and Klopp doesn't know what to do.

• Dishon. mention – Arsenal.

The less said the better.

UGLY - DIMTRI PAYET

West Ham's star last season, persona non grata this. Signed a new contract but refused to play, didn't speak to teammates for two months, ate alone. Only good thing he did was pay back his January salary. Good player but good riddance.

STUPID - PETR CECH

Was it the familiar face wearing blue? But Cesc Fabregas has been familiar in red too. Whatever it was, Petr Cech's suicidal pass to his former teammate was the final nail in Arsenal's coffin.