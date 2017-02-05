Muhyiddin admits government's success in steering country

KUANTAN: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has acknowledged the success of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno-led government in steering Malaysia to become a developed and model Islamic country.

He said the development carried out by BN and Umno, through one leadership after another could not be denied as Malaysia started from a country with nothing after independence.

"At that time, we lacked knowledge, there were no industrial plants, no universities, life was difficult ... but now as a result of the struggles, the country has been lifted to a level we can be proud of."

Muhyiddin said this at a PPBM public talk in Kampung Batu Sawar, Sungai Lembing, here, on Saturday.

The member of Parliament for Pagoh said it might sound dissonant for people to hear him say that, as though he was still in government.

"But if the matter has merit, it should be merited. If that is true, the truth be told. Through decades of government policies being initiated by Umno and BN, the country has become progressive, renowned and in the Islamic context, a model country," he said.

Muhyiddin who also touched on the current situation in the country, admitted that it would not be easy to defeat BN in the coming general election if there were no understanding among them (opposition) as the chances could only come if there would be a fight of one against one. — Bernama