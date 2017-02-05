Romania scraps decree decriminalising graft

BUCHAREST: Romania's prime minister said on Saturday he was scrapping a decree that would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution for corruption, bowing to one of the biggest protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

Sorin Grindeanu said the decree – which decriminalised several graft offences in what the government said was a bid to relive pressure on the prison system – would be repealed on Sunday, just five days after it was approved by the cabinet.

It could have put an end to the ongoing trial of the head of the ruling Social Democrats Liviu Dragnea, viewed as the real power behind Grindeanu's government which took office last month.

Dragnea, whose conviction for electoral fraud barred him from office, is accused of using his political influence to secure state salaries for two people working at his party headquarters between 2006 and 2013.

When Grindeanu made an announcement live on television, some of the anti-corruption protesters outside his office, which police estimated at 170,000, chanted: "Resign! Resign!" and waved the Romanian flag. — Reuters