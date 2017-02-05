‘FT proposal stupid’

Posted on 5 February 2017 - 09:12pm Last updated on 5 February 2017 - 10:00pm

GEORGE TOWN: The proposal to make Penang a federal territory is uncalled for and the state would cease to exist once it comes into effect, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

"It is a stupid suggestion," he said after attending the "Occupy Beach Street Chinese New Year" celebrations accompanied by Tanjong MP Ng Wei Aik today.

Lim said the best avenue was for Penangites to respond with an "I Love Penang" slogan.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the Penang government's strong reaction shows DAP has been slacking.

He said the proposal was not only for Penang, but also for Langkawi, Tioman and Malacca.

"Why is Penang jumping? Why are you wriggling like worms on a hot pan? It shows that DAP is not doing its job there.

"They only talk but never perform," Tengku Adnan said after officiating at a fishing competition in Shah Alam today.

Lim said Penang could become an FT if Barisan Nasional (BN) comes into power.

Veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang slammed the proposal, saying it was against the Federal Constitution.

Tengku Adnan said the Opposition had not delivered on its election promises in Penang and Selangor, while BN made good on its manifesto, citing affordable housing in the form of the 1Malaysia People's Housing programme and the 1Malaysia Civil Service Housing programme, among others.

He said under such programmes, houses priced between RM250,000 and RM400,000 can be bought by those who qualify while property prices in Penang skyrockets.

"If we can do that in Kuala Lumpur, I don't understand why Penang cannot."

There is an affordable housing scheme in Penang, with prices between RM200,000 and RM400,000.

In Selangor, the Rumah Selangorku scheme offers units at below RM250,000, including Goods and Services Tax.