‘Saviour of strays’ soldiers on

PETALING JAYA: Despite a rabies scare last year, animal rescuer Halijah Idris continued caring for stray cats and dogs in Alor Star, Kedah.

Halijah, who is fondly known as Mak Intan, said she was hospitalised last September but that ordeal only increased her resolve to continue her work.

"I fainted at the shelter. My son and workers found me and quickly called for an ambulance. The doctors later told me that I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar level, which caused me to become weak," she told theSun in a recent interview.

Mak Intan said she was not worried about the future of her shelter as her son and grandchildren were now actively involved in caring for the animals.

"They are helpful and often come to assist me with my work. I do not have any intention to shut down the shelter despite what others think of me," the former military medical assistant said.

She is the widow of the shelter founder Muhammad Azmi Ismail, known as Pak Mie, who died at the age of 58 from a stroke. He had encouraged her to help the strays, which she refers to as her "children".

It costs Mak Intan about RM5,000 a month to run the shelter.

"The dogs alone need six to seven 20kg-packs of dog food daily, at about RM150 per pack. That does not include canned food for puppies," she said, adding that it costs RM4.50 a can.

Some days, she has to use rice instead of kibble as a cheaper alternative.

Mak Intan is a recipient of the "Dignifying a Profession Award" accorded by the Rotary Club of Petaling Jaya, and is held in high regard among animal lovers and supporters of her noble work, with accolades stacked on the Facebook page "Pak Mie Shelter".