Thousands protest in US, Europe

NEW YORK: From London and Paris to New York and Washington, thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday in American and European cities to protest US President Donald Trump's travel ban amid a fierce legal battle over the order.

The biggest demonstration by far took place in the British capital, where an estimated 10,000 turned out, chanting "Theresa May: Shame on you" to denounce the British premier's support for Trump.

Brandishing placards saying "No to scapegoating Muslims" and "Socialism not Trumpism", the protesters moved from the US embassy toward May's Downing Street office.

About 3,000 people demonstrated in New York, Trump's hometown where protests against the property magnate-turned-world leader take place almost daily.

Activists and supporters gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn, a landmark of the gay rights movement in New York's Greenwich Village, to show support for Muslims and others affected by Trump's immigration order.

Democratic Senate minority leader Charles Schumer led the crowd – which carried rainbow flags and Americans flags – in cheers of "Dump Trump".

In Washington, hundreds marched from the White House to Capitol Hill to show their solidarity.

"Donald, Donald can't you see, we don't want you in DC," chanted the demonstrators in the largely Democratic-leaning US capital.

Many waved homemade signs with slogans like "Love knows no borders" and "Will swap Trump for 1,000 refugees".

"I was born and raised here and for the first time in my life, I don't feel safe," said Abu Bakkar, 26, whose parents are originally from Pakistan.

The Department of Defence consultant said the new president "has revealed hate that's been underground for so long. He has divided one of the greatest countries in the world".

In Britain, more than 1.8 million people have signed a petition saying Trump should not be afforded a formal state visit because it would embarrass Queen Elizabeth II.

"We're going to bring this capital to a halt on the day he comes over. We are going to make it impossible for him to have a state visit," Chris Nineham, vice-chair of the Stop the War Coalition, said.

The Guardian newspaper said around 10,000 people attended the London protest, while organisers claimed 40,000. – AFP