Consumers warned to be wary of expired goods

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) has warned consumers to wary of the sale of expired goods during festive seasons.

Its director, Dr Mohamad Omar said this was detected by the department during its checks at various supermarkets in the state in conjunction with the Chinese New Year and Visit Terengganu Year 2017 from Jan 9.

He was speaking to reporters after conducting such a check at a supermarket here today. — Bernama