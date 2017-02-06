Sergio Garcia seals dominant Dubai victory

Posted on 5 February 2017 - 10:30pm Last updated on 5 February 2017 - 10:36pm

DUBAI: Sergio Garcia led from start to finish to win the US$2.5 million (RM11.07 million) Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday by three shots from Open champion Henrik Stenson.

Garcia, who became the seventh Spaniard to win the oldest professional tournament in the Middle East, played a bogey-free round of three-under-par 69 to finish on 19-under-par 269.

The Swede Stenson finished second on 16-under-par 272.

Denmark's Lasse Jensen shot the lowest round of the final day, a seven-under-par 65, to climb to tied third place with England's Tyrrell Hatton (67). — AFP