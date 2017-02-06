Tanjong Batu by-election: BN to enlist multimedia approach in campaigning

DOHA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will enlist the multimedia approach in campaigning for the Tanjong Datu by-election just as it had done for the Kuala Kangsar by-election to help its candidate this time Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who is observing the "eddah" (mourning) period following her husband's death.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi said the multimedia approach was necessary as Jamilah would not be able to go out to campaign (because of the mourning period.

"We will follow the campaign mould in Kuala Kangsar. The BN candidate will not go out, on the other hand we will use multimedia and printed material in our campaigning," he told the Malaysian media here today.

Ahmad Zahid is on a four-day working visit to Qatar from today at the invitation of Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

He said the matter (whether Jamilah can engage in campaigning activities) had been referred to Sarawak Mufti Datuk Kipli Yassin and former Perlis Mufti Datuk Juanda Jaya to obtain their views to avoid flouting Islamic laws.

The Tanjong Datu by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Jamilah, who is also the widow of former Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who was the incumbent, and Rapelson Richard Hamit from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru and Johnny Aput from Parti Reformasi Negeri (Star).

Nomination was yesterday while polling is on 18.

Ahmad Zahid said he also hoped that voters in the area would continue to give their support to BN and place their trust in Jamilah, 61, to defend the seat.

In addition, he said the people of Sarawak must also ensure that the BN candidate won to enable new Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue efforts to bring development for the benefit of the residents in the area as aspired for by the late Adenan when he was its assemblyman.

The Tanjong Datuk by-election is being held following the death of Adenan on Jan 11 due to heart complications.

The situation for the Kuala Kangsar by-election held on June 18 last year was also similar whereby the BN candidate had also lost her husband, who was the incumbent for the seat.

The BN candidate for that by-election was Mastura Mohd Yazid whose husband Wan Mohammad Khair-il Anuar Wan Ahmad was killed in a helicopter crash in Sarawak on May 5, 2016. She easily defended the seat for BN.

Under Islamic jurisprudence, widows must observe an "eddah" (mourning) period) lasting three months whereby they must not leave their homes unless for reasons allowed for. — Bernama