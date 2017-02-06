Sime Darby rating put on review for downgrade by Moody's

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Bhd’s “Baa1” rating has been put on review for downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service, following the conglomerate’s announcement to spin off its plantation and property businesses.

The rating agency has also placed a review for downgrade of the “Baa1 rating” on its wholly-owned and guaranteed subsidiary, Sime Darby Global Bhd.

The conglomerate recently announced that it is looking into creating three standalone businesses with the listing while retaining its motors and industrial divisions under the existing Sime Darby Bhd.

“While there is no clarity on how the plan will be implemented, we believe the listing of Sime Darby’s plantation and property businesses will lead to reduced diversification, scale and cash flows, and therefore a weaker credit profile,” says Moody’s vice-president and senior analyst Jacintha Poh.

The review will encompass assessments on transactions, particularly on how existing debt will be allocated across the three entities, and the company’s financial policy, capital structure, cash flow and liquidity profiles, as well as ongoing business prospects post the transaction.

Moody’s noted that the review will conclude once there is clarity on the transaction structure and certainty of the implementation.

Sime Darby derived about 42% of its profits before tax and interest for the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 from its plantation segment, while 27% came from property, and the remaining from motors, industrial and other businesses.