Malaysia Airports Holdings operational agreements extended for 35 years

PETALING JAYA: The operating agreements between Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and the government have been extended for 35 years following a Cabinet meeting last year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia last Friday, MAHB said it received a letter dated Dec 28, 2016 from the Transport Ministry approving the extension period of the operating agreements for KL International Airport (KLIA) and designated airports.

Both operating agreements, which were entered into on Feb 12, 2009, have been extended for an additional period of 35 years each, from the existing 25 years to 60 years. The approvals are subject to the terms and conditions of the respective agreements.

The operating agreement for KLIA is between the government and MAHB together with its subsidiary Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd while the operating agreement for designated airports is between the government and MAHB together with Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd.

MAHB said a committee will be established to negotiate the new terms and conditions, to be chaired by the Transport Ministry and comprising members from the Finance Ministry, MAHB and other government agencies, as required.

Subsequently, the new terms and conditions will be submitted to the Cabinet for its consideration and approval, it said.