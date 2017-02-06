Borneo Aqua Harvest: Joint venture pact off

PETALING JAYA: Borneo Aqua Harvest Bhd has terminated a joint venture agreement with City Harvest Aquaculture Sdn Bhd after the expiry of a six months’ notice dated Aug 4, 2016 served on the latter.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia last Friday, the company said City Harvest failed to deliver the requested books, records, accounts, documents and vouchers relating to the business and affairs of City Harvest despite repeated requests.