Bursa Malaysia posts lower net profit, revenue for FY16

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 fell marginally to RM50.17 million from RM50.60 million a year ago due to a drop in securities market profits.

Revenue for the quarter fell 8.72% to RM123.74 million from RM135.56 million a year ago, due to lower operating revenue, which fell 10.1% to RM112.5 million from RM125.2 million a year ago.

Bursa Malaysia has proposed a final dividend of 17 sen per share for FY16, which is a distribution of 94.2% of net profit.

In a filing last Friday, Bursa Malaysia said its total segment profit for the quarter was RM86.9 million, marginally lower than RM87 million a year ago with the securities market recording a 8.9% drop in profit to RM65 million from RM71.4 million a year ago.

The derivatives market’s segment profit rose 11.6% to RM14.3 million from RM12.8 million a year ago due to lower operating expenses.

The exchange holding company recorded a segment profit of RM5.3 million compared with a loss of RM800,000 a year ago due to adjustments to staff costs and higher investment income earned during the quarter.

The others segment, made up of Bursa Malaysia Suq Al-Sila’ (BSAS) business, bonds trading and offshore exchange, recorded a 35.7% drop in segment profit to RM2.4 million due to lower trades from BSAS business.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2016 (FY16), net profit fell 2.51% to RM193.62 million from RM198.61 million a year ago while revenue for the year fell 2.26% to RM506.78 million from RM518.50 million a year ago.

Moving forward, Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan (pix) said that the exchange plans to expand its developmental role through providing greater access to fund raising to small and medium enterprises in the local market, strengthen its Islamic value proposition and widen its regional footprints in Asean.

“Market volatility is expected to persist in 2017 and as a result, the equity market is expected to remain challenging.

“The exchange remains cautiously optimistic, however, based on the country’s strong economic fundamentals and resilient banking system. These factors, together with our efforts in maintaining a fair and orderly market will continue to support the growth agenda for the capital market,” he added.